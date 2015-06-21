Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Scott Oberg has allowed eight homers -- the most by any reliever in the majors -- in 26 1/3 innings. But manager Walt Weiss hasn’t lost confidence in Oberg, a 25-year-old rookie whose fastball hits 95-96 mph and who has a four-pitch mix. Weiss said, “He’s just gotten hurt at times with some elevated breaking balls. His stuff plays late in the game, it really does. We’ve talked about how much we like Scotty -- great competitor, too. He’s going to play a role at the back end of the bullpen for a long time. He’s going through some of the growing pains that young pitchers and young players go through in this league. But as you can see, I haven’t lost confidence in him. I still throw him in high-leverage situations.”

LHP Tyler Matzek pitched one hitless inning Friday night for Class A Boise and allowed two walks with one strikeout. It was his first game action since May 13, when, after being optioned by the Rockies to Triple-A Albuquerque, Matzek left after facing four batters in the second. He threw 54 pitches, 22 strikes, and gave up one hit, seven runs, seven walks and had two strikeouts. Matzek went 2-1 with a 4.09 ERA in five starts for the Rockies. In the final one on May 6, Matzek threw 20 of 58 pitches for strikes in two-plus innings and gave up three hits and four runs with six walks and two strikeouts. After his May 13 start, the Rockies removed Matzek from competition and sent him to extended spring training in Scottsdale, Ariz. His problems are not physical or mechanical but have more to do with over analyzing and getting too caught up in his thought process on the mound.

3B Nolan Arenado went 1-for-4 with a double in the second to extend his hitting streak to eight games. During the streak, Arenado has gone 11-for-31 (.355) with four doubles, one triple, one homer and six RBIs, raising his average in that stretch 11 points to .281.

RHP Rafael Betancourt, who is on the disabled list with vertigo symptoms brought on by a sinus infection, will make a rehab appearance Sunday for Triple-A Albuquerque against Tacoma. Assuming all goes well, manager Walt Weiss said Betancourt would make either one or two rehab appearances. He is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list on Monday, which is an off day for the Rockies.

SS Troy Tulowitzki has hit safely in 17 of his past 18 games and has reached base safely in 20 consecutive games. Tulowitzki, who is hitting .359 (23-for-64) this month, was given a planned day off after playing nine straight days. “It’s been a tough stretch, playing day games after night games,” manager Walt Weiss said, “so I thought it was a good day to get Danny (Descalso) out there.”