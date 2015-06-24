Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado hit two home runs, giving him a career-high 19 in 280 plate appearances. His 18 homers last year came in 460 plate appearances.

2B DJ LeMahieu went 1-for-3 with a home run, his fourth of the season and first since May 31 at Philadelphia. The homer was LeMahieu’s first at Coors Field since May 22 against the Giants. LeMahieu’s four homers this year have come in 274 plate appearances. He hit a career-high five home runs last year in 538 plate appearances.

RHP Rafael Betancourt, who is on the disabled list with vertigo symptoms caused by a sinus infection, is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday. Manager Walt Weiss said, “I‘m not sure if he’s going to throw another rehab assignment. He’s going to throw a side (session), and we’ll determine whether he’s going to go out and pitch in a game again before we activate him.” Betancourt, who was eligible to be activated Tuesday, pitched Sunday for Triple-A Albuquerque and blew a save while allowing two hits, two runs and one walk with two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings. He threw 25 pitches, 17 strikes.

RF Carlos Gonzalez did not play Tuesday. He left Sunday’s game in the fifth inning, two innings after he sprained his left hand on a swing when he flied out. Manager Walt Weiss said before the Rockies’ 10-5 win over the Diamondbacks, “Right now, we think it’s going to be a day-to-day deal. Just one or two days. But with the hand, it is always a little concerning with hitters. ... There is always a concern it could linger, but we don’t think it’s anything serious.”

RHP Kyle Kendrick, who gave up three homers Tuesday to Arizona, has allowed a major-league-leading 21 homers in 90 2/3 innings. The three homers and four runs he allowed came before a 38-minute rain delay in the second. Kendrick did not allow another run as he worked six innings and won a start at Coors Field for the first time since joining the Rockies. In his six previous starts there this season, Kendrick was 0-4 with a 6.81 ERA.