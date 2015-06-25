Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP John Axford was 12-for-12 on save opportunities this season before giving up three runs in the ninth inning Wednesday, blowing the save and taking the loss as the Diamondbacks rallied to win 8-7. Axford had converted 13 consecutive save opportunities since his last blown save exactly one year ago, June 24, 2014, at Arizona while pitching for Cleveland. “I’ve had a lot of good things happen, for me personally this year, a lot of luck. Whatever I’ve had this season obviously wasn’t there tonight,” he said.

CF Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to a season-high-tying eight games. He has hit safely in 20 of 23 games this month, going 30-for-92 (.326). Blackmon stole his 18th and 19th bases. It was his second game with multiple steals this season. He stole three bases at Cincinnati on May 25.

3B Nolan Arenado went 1-for-4 to extend his season-best hitting streak to 11 games, the longest active streak in the National League. He is 16-for-43 (.372) during the streak. Arenado also drove in his 59th run, putting him two shy of his career high set in 2014.

RHP Rafael Betancourt, who is on the disabled list due to vertigo symptoms brought on by a sinus infection, threw a 31-pitch bullpen session Tuesday and felt he was at full strength. He is scheduled to be activated Friday at San Francisco when the Rockies open a weekend series. Betancourt has been sidelined since June 7.

RF Carlos Gonzalez, who left Sunday’s game with a mild sprain of his left hand, was not in the lineup Wednesday for the second consecutive game but said he was feeling better. Gonzalez enter in the eighth inning Wednesday as a defensive replacement but didn’t bat.