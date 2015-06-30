Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon hit his 10th home run of the season Monday night, a solo shot in the eighth inning of a 7-1 loss to Oakland. Blackmon has hit safely in 15 of his past 17 games and is batting .309 in June.

3B Nolan Arenado was named the National League Player of the Week on Monday. He batted .391 with seven home runs, 14 RBIs, one double and 10 runs last week in six games. He had three multi-homer games. Arenado went 1-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a sixth-inning single in a 7-1 loss to Oakland. That’s the longest active streak in major leagues.

RHP David Hale (2-3) pitched seven innings and allowed five runs on nine hits, including a career-high-matching three home runs Monday in a 7-1 loss to Oakland. He struck out two, walked none and lost his third straight decision. Hale gave up two-run homers to A’s RF Josh Reddick and 1B Ike Davis in the first inning. A’s DH Billy Butler hit a solo shot in the fourth. “The first inning hurt me,” Hale said. “After that I settled down, I thought, actually really good today. Unfortunately that first inning kind of put us in a hole. They came out swinging. I guess I left a few over the plate or something.”

SS Troy Tulowitzki extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a fourth-inning single Monday night in a 7-1 loss to Oakland. That’s the second-longest active streak in the major leagues, behind Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado’s 16-game streak. Tulowitzki went 3-for-3 with a walk and reached base safely in his career-high 28th consecutive games. Tulowitzki raised his batting average to .322.