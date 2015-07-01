Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP John Axford, Colorado’s closer, was placed on the family medical emergency list before Tuesday night’s game against Oakland. Rockies manager Walt Weiss said the move has nothing to do with Axford’s 2-year-old son, Jameson, who spent weeks in a hospital in Arizona after being bitten twice on his right foot by a rattle snake during spring training. “He’s got some things to take care of at home, he’s got some personal things to address,” Weiss said. “His son is doing fine. I know that’s what people are probably thinking. His son is doing fine, getting better and better every day. But it’s been a challenging year for him. He’s got to go home and take care of some things.” Axford has 13 saves in 14 opportunities and an ERA of 2.42.

Manager Walt Weiss said he’ll go with a closer-by-committee while closer John Axford is on the family medical emergency list. RHP LaTroy Hawkins, who got a save Tuesday, is one option. RHPs Scott Oberg and Tommy Kahnle are two others.

LHP Yohan Flande was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. This marks Flande’s second stint with the Rockies this season. He made three relief appearances in his first stint, going 0-0 with a 7.36 ERA, three strikeouts and three walks. Flande, who made a start for Albuquerque last week, gives manager Walt Weiss a long-relief option in his bullpen, a role that Bergman filled.

3B Nolan Arenado extended his hitting streak to 17 games, the longest active streak in the major leagues, with a fourth-inning single Tuesday night in a 2-1 victory against Oakland. He’s hitting .364 (24-for-66) during his streak.

RHP Christian Bergman (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to Monday. Bergman is 2-0 with a 4.66 ERA with 25 strikes and eight walks in 19 relief appearances.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa (6-3) threw seven shutout innings Tuesday in a 2-1 victory against Oakland. He allowed just four hits, walked four and struck out four, leaving him one shy of 1,000 career strikeouts. De La Rosa had to leave his previous start against Arizona in the sixth inning with a cut on his left middle finger. This time there was no blood, but there was some pain and occasional numbness. “It was bad,” De La Rosa said. “It felt numb. I was able to keep pitching. It wasn’t bleeding, just sore.”

RHP Justin Miller was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday and began his second stint this season with the Rockies. In his first stint, he made five relief appearances, going 0-1 with a 2.08 ERA with four strikeouts and no walks.

SS Troy Tulowitzki extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a fourth-inning single Tuesday night in a 2-1 victory against Oakland. That’s the second-longest active streak in the major leagues behind Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado’s 17-game streak. He reached base in a career-high 29th consecutive game.

