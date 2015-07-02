Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado went 0-for-4 Wednesday in a 4-1 loss to Oakland, snapping his 17-game hitting streak, which had been the longest active streak in the major leagues. He hit .364 during the streak.

RHP Chad Bettis (4-3) gave up three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings as his two-game winning streak ended. He struck out four and walked none but threw 111 pitches. “Chad hung in there,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “It was a start I feel like he could have won. We didn’t perform well offensively. We had some opportunities early and we didn’t execute. Could have got out to an early lead.”

RF Carlos Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a double Wednesday in a 4-1 loss to Oakland. He had his 14th multi-hit game of the season and is batting .301 since May 27.