Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

UTL Rafael Ynoa was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, when OF Drew Stubbs was recalled. Ynoa was hitting .225 with no homers and five RBIs in 52 games, about half as a pinch-hitter. He also made starts at second base, shortstop, third base and left field, shortstop. “Raffy has done everything we have asked him to do, and he’s done it well,” manager Walt Weiss said. “He’s doing a couple of things at the major league level that he has never done before.” Ynoa, 27, had not played outfield until this season. He will play primarily infield in Albuquerque, Weiss said.

3B Nolan Arenado had only the second two-error game of his two-Gold Glove career Thursday, the first of which enabled Arizona two scored two unearned runs to take a 3-1 lead in the sixth inning of a game the Rockies lost, 8-1. After mishandling 3B Aaron Hill’s two-hopper, LF David Peraltz hit a two-run triple to cap a three-run inning. “At the end of the day, I have to make my plays and I didn’t do it,” said Arenado, who has 24 homers and leads the majors with 68 RBI. “I understand I help this team win, but if we are going to win games I have to help them at the right time, and I didn’t do that today. I’ll go to bed not happy, but I’ll wake up ready to go tomorrow.”

LHP Chris Rusin gave up six hits and three runs (one earned) in six innings, and he drove in the Rockies’ only run with a two-single. He struck out six, taking the loss when 3B Nolan Arenado made an uncharacteristic error that two two unearned runs in the sixth. “My curve ball was working for me and my slider was working for me,” Rusin said. “I was able to get quick outs up until that sixth inning.”

SS Troy Tulowitzki singled in the ninth inning to extend his hitting streak to 15 games, the longest active streak in the majors. He also has reached base in 30 consecutive games.

CF Drew Stubbs flew out to right field as a pinch-hitter Thursday after being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque, where he spent about five weeks working to regain his hitting approach and his confidence. “He got some things accomplished down there,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “He has more peace of mind than when he left us.” Stubbs, 30, hit .263 with two homers, 20 RBIs in 38 games at Albuquerque after accepting his option in late May. He could have become a free agent because of his service time. Stubbs, who has three seasons of 15 homers and 20 stolen bases, was hitting .118 with 31 strikeouts and 51 at-bats with the Rockies. Stubbs will play mostly center field, Weiss said. “He has power and speed at a very high level,” Weiss said.