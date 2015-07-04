Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP John Axford returned to the team Saturday but was not activated and remained on the 7-day family medical emergency list, where he was placed Tuesday. “There’s a chance (he is activated) tomorrow, but not committed to anything yet,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “Ideally, you’d like for him to get out here and get acclimated a little bit. He’s been through a lot. We’re just being cautious.” Axford missed time earlier this season to tend to his now 3-year-old son while he recuperated from a rattlesnake bite suffered in spring training.

CF Charlie Blackmon hit his third leadoff homer of the season and the ninth of his career when he hit the fourth pitch of the game for his 11th homer. Blackmon had two of his leadoff homers against Arizona and has six of his 49 career homers against the Diamondbacks.

2B DJ LeMahieu was 0-for-3 with a walk in his return to the lineup Friday, remaining mired in a road trip-long slump. He is 2-for-25 in seven games of a trip that started June 26 in San Francisco. LeMahieu has two singles, four walks and six strikeouts, dropping his batting average to .293, the lowest it has been at any point of the season. He dropped under .300 for the first time after an 0-for-4 game in Oakland put him at .296.

RHP Kyle Kendrick gave up three runs on nine hits in a no-decision Friday, and while he gave up three extra-base hits in a two-run first inning, he did manage to avoid the home-run ball for the first time in four starts and the second time in nine. Kendrick has given up a National League-high 23 homers this season, including eight in his previous four games. “K.K. (Kendrick) did a good job,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “He gave up a couple in the first inning but really did a nice job the rest of the way.” Kendrick is 3-10 with a 6.00 ERA. He entered with a major league-worst .894 OPS against, as if every hitter he faced were the Dodgers’ Joc Pederson (.907 OPS) or Cincinnati’s Joey Votto (.889).

C Michael McKenry lined into a double play with runners on first and second and no outs in the top of the 10th when manager Walt Weiss turned him loose on a 3-1 count after calling for a bunt on the first four pitches. McKenry hit a liner right at SS Nick Ahmed, who had plenty of time to double 1B Wilin Rosario off second base. “I was honestly hoping that it would either go right above (Ahmed‘s) head or knuckle and hit him in the shoulder,” McKenry said. “He froze, and it was one of those balls that was hit at Bull (Rosario) so he freezes too. it is the toughest read in baseball as a baserunner. I was hoping, but it is just the game.”

1B Wilin Rosario continued his hot hitting against Arizona starter RHP Chase Anderson with a two-out, two-run double in the first inning Friday. Rosario, who struck out in his only other plate appearance against Anderson, is 7-for-10 with two doubles, a homer and five RBIs in the matchup.