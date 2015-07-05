Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

Colorado activated RHP John Axford from the seven-day emergency family medical leave list Saturday.

RHP John Axford got the Rockies’ final out after being activated from the seven-day emergency family medical leave list Saturday. He missed four games to be with his family for undisclosed reasons. Axford was able to throw during his absence and would have returned to the closer’s role had a save situation arisen Saturday, manager Walt Weiss said. “We feel like, and he feels like, he’s ready to jump back in,” Weiss said. Axford is 1-1 with 13 saves and a 2.42 ERA after winning the job early in the regular season.

RHP David Hale gave up four runs (three earned) but was hurt by an error and two walks in the first inning, when Arizona scored twice on one hit. He gave up five hits and three walks while striking out four. “Just there in the first inning, I was a little wild, but I felt good after that,” said Hale, 2-4 with a 5.89 ERA. “I feel like I‘m just so close each game.” He has lost his last four decisions while giving up 22 earned runs in 27 2/3 innings.

RHP Justin Miller was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque when RHP John Axford was activated Saturday. Miller, who was recalled when Axford went on the emergency family medical leave list, is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in eight relief appearances during two stays with the Rockies. “We need a guy who can give us some length in the bullpen with ‘Bergy’ (Christian Bergman) down,” said Colorado manager Walt Weiss, identifying LHP Yohan Flande as a long reliever. “It’s a tough situation. Justin has pitched well enough to stay up here. It’s a numbers game, really, at this point.”

RF Carlos Gonzalez grounded out to end the game Saturday after being inserted in a double shift in the last of the eighth inning. Brandon Barnes started in right field against Diamondbacks LHP Patrick Corbin. “I left like he needed a day, and against a tough lefty it is a good opportunity to do that,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. Gonzalez, batting .237 with 10 homers and 28 RBIs, is 2-for-10 with six strikeouts in his career against Corbin. He hit .280 with six homers in June.

1B Wilin Rosario drove in a run with an RBI groundout in the top of the eighth inning but committed a throwing error that led to two unearned runs in the last of the inning in Arizona’s 7-3 victory over Colorado on Saturday night. Rosario fielded a bunt by pinch-hitter Cliff Pennington with runners on first and third and looked toward home before turning and throwing to first base, where no one was on the bag. Another run scored and Pennington reached third. “Those things I need to do to learn the process better,” said Rosario, who is playing first base for the first time this season. “Learning is a good thing. The bad thing is, I don’t make the play.”