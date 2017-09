3B Nolan Arenado was selected an All-Star for the first time. He has 24 homers, a major-league-leading 68 RBIs and a .283/.314/.599 batting line. Arenado won a Gold Glove in each of his first two major league seasons before finally making an All-Star team.

2B DJ LeMahieu was chosen an All-Star for the first time. He is hitting .298/.351/.387 with four homers and 34 RBIs in 78 games this season. LeMahieu won a Gold Glove last year.