Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado went 3-for-3 with a double and two walks, one intentional. It was his fifth game with three or more hits this season. The last was a three-hit game May 25 at Cincinnati. Arenado entered the game with two hits in his past 20 at-bats.

LHP Chris Rusin gave up two runs on homers to Angels CF Mike Trout and five hits in six innings. It was his fourth consecutive quality start, the longest such streak of his career. In his past four starts, Rusin is 1-1 with a 2.96 ERA. All three of his starts at Coors Field have been quality starts, and in those games, Rusin is 2-0 with a 2.84 ERA.

LF Corey Dickerson (left foot plantar fasciitis) was supposed to run in cleats Wednesday for the first time since he went on the disabled list June 17, but rain prevented that from happening. Manager Walt Weiss said there is no target date for a return by Dickerson, who is on the disabled list for the second time this season with the heel injury. Dickerson ran in sneakers Tuesday. In 34 games, Dickerson, 26, is hitting .290 (29-for-100) with five homers and 12 RBIs.

SS Troy Tulowitzki singled in his first at-bat and went 1-for-5. He extended his career-high hitting streak to 20 games and his on-base streak to a career-high 35 games. Tulowitzki’s hitting streak is tied for the sixth longest in franchise history. In the 20 games, he is hitting .354 (28-for-79) with two doubles, two homers and 12 RBIs.