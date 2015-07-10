Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado had three hits for the second consecutive game. It was his sixth game with three or more hits this season. Arenado is 6-for-8 in his past two games after going 2-for-20 in his previous five games.

RHP David Hale took over for starter Kyle Kendrick after a rain delay of 2 hours, 6 minutes in the bottom of the first. Hale, who was scheduled to start Friday but was working on regular rest because the Rockies were off Monday, pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings before leaving with a mild left groin strain. He was injured leaving third base in the second inning when he tagged up and scored on a sacrifice fly. “It just feels like tight and bruised,” Hale said of his groin, “so it’s going to take a couple days to get better.”

SS Troy Tulowitzki extended his hitting streak to a career-high 21 games. It is the longest active hitting streak in the majors and the fifth longest in Rockies history. During his streak, Tulowitzki is hitting .354 (29-for-82) with two doubles, two homers and 13 RBIs. He also has reached based in a career-high 36 consecutive games since May 26, which is the longest active streak in the majors and fifth-longest on-base streak in Rockies history. Michael Cuddyer holds the franchise record of reaching base in 46 consecutive games during the 2013 season.

LF Drew Stubbs hit his second homer of the homestand Thursday. He homered Tuesday and did not play Wednesday. This is the ninth time in his career that Stubbs homered in back-to-back games and the first time since July 9-11, 2014.