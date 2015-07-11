Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Scott Oberg was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. In 34 games with the Rockies, Oberg is 2-1 with a 5.97 ERA with 12 walks and 21 strikeouts and eight homers allowed in 31 2/3 innings. Manager Walt Weiss said the move was made to add a reliever Aaron Laffey to the bullpen because he is capable of pitching several innings -- the Rockies used seven relievers Thursday night -- and had nothing to do with Oberg’s performance. “In Scotty’s case, it’s just where we’re at today,” Weiss said. “Unfortunately, he’s a guy that can move up and down (because he has minor league options), so he ends up being the odd man out. But we need to protect ourselves with some length. It has nothing to do with Scotty’s performance. I think it’s very evidence I have a lot of confidence in him. I’ve put him in a lot of high-leveraged situations. That hasn’t changed. It’s a fact of the matter where we’re at with our bullpen.”

3B Nolan Arenado drove in his 69th run with a double in the first. That gives him a career high in RBIs, and he snapped a career-high-tying streak of nine games without an RBI. Arenado, whose last RBI before Friday was June 28 at San Francisco, also went nine games without an RBI from May 8-18, 2014.

LHP Tyler Anderson was recalled and put on the 60-day disabled list to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for LHP Aaron Laffey. Anderson, 25, is recovering from a second stress fracture in his left elbow and has yet to pitch this season. He was the Rockies’ first-round pick and the 20th player taken overall in the 2011 draft. Last season, Anderson was pitcher of the year in the Texas League and went 7-4 with a 1.98 ERA in 23 starts for Double-A Tulsa.

RHP David Hale (left groin strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Hale relieved starter Kyle Kendrick after a 2-hour, 6-minute rain delay halted play in the bottom of the first Thursday but lasted just 1 2/3 innings before getting injured. Hale singled in the second, moved up a base on consecutive singles and strained his groin pushing off from third base and scoring on a sacrifice fly.

RHP Gonzalez Germen, who was claimed off waivers from the Cubs on Tuesday, made his first major-league start and pitched three scoreless innings. Germen last started a game at the Double-A level in the New York Mets’ organization on Sept. 3, 2012.

LHP Aaron Laffey had his contract selected from Triple-A Albuquerque, where he is 2-3 with a 4.91 ERA in 19 games, five starts. Laffey, 30, signed a minor league contract with Colorado in November. The Rockies are Laffey’s seventh organization. He last pitched in the big leagues on April 26, 2013, when he started for Toronto at the New York Yankees. Laffey was the winning pitcher. He last won a game in the majors on Sept. 25, 2012, with Toronto at Baltimore.

SS Troy Tulowitzki was given a planned day off. Manager Walt Weiss said he was going to give Tulowitzki either Friday or Saturday off and opted for Friday after the Rockies played games on Wednesday and Thursday that lasted more than three hours and included rain delays of just over two hours. Tulowitzki, who has a history of leg injuries, has been getting regularly scheduled days off this season with an eye to keeping him healthy. His last day off was July 1.