Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Rex Brothers was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque, where he has spent the entire season, going 4-1 with three saves and a 4.71 ERA in 32 games with 26 walks and 40 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings. He had a 7.43 ERA in his first 15 games with 15 walks in 13 1/3 innings. But in his past 17 games, 14 of them scoreless outings, Brothers has a 2.35 ERA with 11 walks in 15 1/3 innings, but four of the walks came in one outing June 19. Two years ago, Brothers was a dominant reliever. But command was an issue last season, in spring training and at the outset of this season before Brothers began to improve. Before the Rockies’ 3-2 win over the Braves on Saturday, manager Walt Weiss said, “He’s been much more efficient, throwing strikes. His strike ratio is good. His stuff has never been in question. Even in the spring, his velocity was mid-90s again. His slider was wipeout. It was just the command. That’s a testament to his stuff. His stuff was still intact. It was just commanding it, and he’s commanded it. When he’s commanding it, he’s an elite major league pitcher.” Brothers arrived less than an hour before the start of the game. He began the seventh and retired one of the three batters he faced, walked two and threw a wild pitch while throwing just four of 15 pitches for strikes.

3B Nolan Arenado is the fifth player in franchise history with 24 or more homers and 69 or more RBIs before the All-Star break. The others are Andres Galarraga in 1994, Larry Walker (1997, 1999 and 2001), Vinny Castilla (1998) and Todd Helton (2001). Arenado already has reached career highs in homers and RBIs, surpassing his previous high-water marks of 18 homers and 61 RBIs set last year. Arenado’s 69 RBIs before the All-Star break are the most by a Rockies since Castilla had 71 in 2004.

LHP Aaron Laffey was designated for assignment. He made his Rockies debut on Friday night, relieved starter Gonzalez Germen and gave up three runs -- on Kelly Johnson’s three-run homer in the sixth -- in 2 1/3 innings. Laffey was the winning pitcher. The Rockies have 10 days to trade, release or ask waivers on Laffey.

SS Troy Tulowitzki, who finished fourth in fan voting for the final spot on the National League All-Star team, learned Saturday that he made the team. It is the fifth time that he has been an All-Star. Tulowitzki will replace Miami second baseman Dee Gordon, who dislocated his left thumb sliding into first base Saturday. “I hate to get in that way because it’s at someone’s expense. It’s unfortunate, but at the same time, an All-Star Game is an All-Star Game. I’ll enjoy. I’ll have fun. They’re always a good time. It’s an honor, and I definitely don’t take it lightly.”