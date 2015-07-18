Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado was 1-for-4 Friday -- although he struck out twice and grounded into a double play -- to extend his hitting streak to six straight games. He is hitting .458 (11-for-24) during the streak. Since June 21, Arenado is hitting .329 (26-for-79) with eight home runs and 17 RBIs.

2B DJ LeMahieu was 2-for-4 with a double Friday night to extend his hitting streak to nine straight games. He is 17-for-36 (.472) during the streak with six multi-hit games. LeMahieu had a 10-game hitting streak earlier in the season.

OF Corey Dickerson, who has been on the disabled list since June 17 with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, could start a rehab assignment next week if he responds favorably to physical tests the next couple days in San Diego. Rockies manager Walt Weiss said Dickerson’s rehab assignment might last no more than 25 at-bats.

SS Troy Tulowitzki was 1-for-2 with two walks Friday and has reached base in 39 straight games. That is the longest active on-base streak in the major leagues this season and the fourth-longest in Rockies history. Michael Cuddyer reached base in 46 straight games in 2013. Andres Galarraga and Todd Helton both had streaks of reaching base in 41 straight games during their careers.