Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

2B DJ LeMahieu continues his solid week, one that included appearing in his first All-Star Game. LeMahieu had a hit in the loss to the Padres, giving him a knock in 10 straight games, which ties a season-high.

LF Brandon Barnes continues to be a surprise for Colorado. He had his third three-hit game Saturday and the 11th of his career.

OF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis) continues to make progress. He went through a series of drills the last two days and is ready to go out on a rehabilitation assignment. “Yeah, I‘m anxious to get back,” he said. Dickerson, who has been on the DL since May 19, is hitting .299 with five home runs.

RHP Eddie Butler will be called up from Triple-A Albuquerque and will start on Sunday against the Padres.

RHP Tyler Chatwood (elbow) has backed off his throwing program. “He’s taking some time off,” manager Walt Weiss said. “But he’ll be throwing again soon.”