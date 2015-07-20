FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2015 / 4:41 AM / 2 years ago

Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Chad Bettis was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday with inflammation in his right elbow to make room for RHP Eddie Butler on the 25-man roster. Bettis allowed three runs on six hits and three walks with six strikeouts over six innings against the Padres Saturday night, although his velocity and control dropped off in his final inning. He is scheduled to have an MRI when the team returns to Denver.

OF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went 1-for-3 Sunday in the first of two rehab games for Class A Modesto. If all goes well, he could be back with the Rockies in a week or so.

RHP Eddie Butler was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque Sunday morning to make that afternoon’s start against the Padres. Butler, Colorado’s first-round pick in the 2012 draft was 2-2 with a 6.27 ERA at Albuquerque. He threw four shutout innings before the rains wiped out Sunday’s game, allowing two doubles to Matt Kemp and a walk with four strikeouts. Officially, Butler is 3-6 with a 4.80 ERA in 11 starts for the Rockies this season.

SS Troy Tulowitzki was 0-for-2 Sunday when the rains came. Tulowitzki reached base in 40 straight games, one game shy of tying for the second-longest on-base streak in Rockies history. Michael Cuddyer holds the franchise record, reaching base in 46 straight games during the 2013 season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
