Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Chad Bettis, who went on the disabled list Sunday following a Saturday night start at San Diego, does not appear to have any structural damage to his inflamed right elbow. Manager Walt Weiss said was encouraged about Bettis’ situation. “He checked out pretty well today,” Weiss said. “You’re never too sure, it’s always concerning when there’s elbow inflammation with a pitcher. All signs are good today.”

LHP Chris Rusin pitched six innings and allowed five runs, two earned, in a no-decision against the Rangers. He has pitched at least six innings in five consecutive outings, all of which were quality starts. During that span, Rusin has a 2.97 ERA with 19 strikeouts and six walks in 30 1/3 innings.

LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) continued his rehab assignment by going 2-for-5 with an RBI as the designated hitter for high Class A Modesto. He began his rehab assignment there Sunday and played seven innings in left field while going 1-for-3. If everything goes well for Dickerson on Monday, he is scheduled to play seven innings in left field for Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday at Reno. Dickerson last played for the Rockies on June 16. He originally went on the disabled list May 19 with plantar fasciitis, was activated June 11 and played five games before going back on the DL.

RHP David Hale (left groin strain) threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session, his second since going on the disabled list July 10. He is 3-4 with a 5.69 ERA in nine games (eight starts) for Colorado this season.

RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) threw a light bullpen session Monday. He is scheduled to throw a regular, more intense, bullpen session Wednesday, his first since he went on the disabled list retroactive to June 17. Brown is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 24 relief appearances. He is on the DL due to right shoulder inflammation for the second time this season.

RHP Christian Bergman (right shoulder inflammation) threw his first intense bullpen session since he went on the disabled list retroactive to June 29. During his 35-pitch session, Bergman threw all of his pitches. He is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Wednesday or Thursday. Bergman has been the Rockies’ primary long reliever this season. In 38 2/3 innings in 19 games, including one start, he is 2-0 with a 4.66 ERA.

SS Troy Tulowitzki extended his on-base streak to 41 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the majors and the longest of his career. He is tied with Andres Galarraga and Todd Helton for the second-longest on-base streak in franchise history. Michael Cuddyer set the club record with an on-base streak of 46 consecutive games in 2013. During his 41-game on-base streak, Tulowitzki is hitting .365 (57-for-156) with four doubles, 10 homers and 34 RBIs. He went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer Monday.