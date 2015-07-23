Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Chad Bettis, who went on the 15-day disabled list Sunday due to right elbow inflammation, underwent an MRI exam that revealed no structural damage. “Just elbow inflammation,” Bettis said Tuesday, “so I‘m going to let it calm down here and get back at it.”

LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went 1-for-3 while playing seven innings Tuesday in a rehab appearance for Triple-A Albuquerque. He is scheduled to play the entire game in left field for Albuquerque on Wednesday.

Rockies LF Corey Dickerson (plantar faciitis left foot) could be activated over the weekend.

RHP David Hale (left groin strain) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session, his second since going on the disabled list July 10. Hale said he felt “absolutely no pain” in his groin, which he strained pushing off from third base to score on a sacrifice fly on July 9. The injury didn’t affect his arm, which is fine. And Hale, who was able to continue playing catch after getting hurt, said, “I‘m lucky I didn’t have to miss any time throwing.”

SS Troy Tulowitzki went 0-for-4, ending his on-base streak at 41 consecutive games. That tied him with Andres Galarraga and Todd Helton for the second longest on-base streak in franchise history. Michael Cuddyer set the all-time Rockies record, reaching base in 46 straight games in 2013. Tulowitzki’s streak began May 26, and during the run, he hit .365 (57-for-156) with four doubles, 10 home runs, 34 RBIs and 18 walks. Tulowitzki said his focus was particularly keen during the streak. “I know it’s not right to say, because you shouldn’t lose focus, but I heard A-Rod once say his goal for the season was to be into every single pitch. So for me (the streak) was giving me that ability to be into every single pitch while I was at the plate.”

RHP Kyle Kendrick allowed six runs, five earned, on a season-high-tying 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings against Texas. Excluding his rain-shortened, one-inning start July 9 against Atlanta, Tuesday’s outing matched Kendrick’s shortest start of the season. He also went 4 1/3 innings on April 28 at Arizona. Kendrick is 3-11 -- he is tied for the major league lead in losses -- with a 6.12 ERA. The Rockies are 5-14 in his starts. Kendrick yielded his major-league-leading 24th home run to Shin-Soo Choo in the fourth.