Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Rex Brothers was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque to make room on the roster for LF Corey Dickerson. Brothers had been recalled from Albuquerque on July 10 and had a 6.75 ERA in three appearances. In 2 2/3 innings, Brothers gave up four hits and two runs with four walks and one strikeout. Opposing hitters batted .364 (4-for-11) against Brothers. Two years ago, he went 2-1 with 19 saves and a 1.74 ERA in 72 games. But he developed command problems and last year went 4-6 with a 5.59 ERA in 74 games. The command issues continued in spring training, and Brothers began the year at Albuquerque before being recalled earlier this month.

2B DJ LeMahieu singled in the fifth, extending his hitting streak to a career-high tying 14 games. He also hit in 14 straight games from Aug. 26-Sept. 14, 2013. During his current streak, LeMahieu is hitting .411 (23-for-56).

LF Corey Dickerson (left foot plantar faciitis) was reinstated from the disabled list and went 2-for-3 with a walk. After being placed on the disabled list June 17, Dickerson went 5-for-15 in a four-game rehab assignment -- two with high Class A Modesto and two with Triple-A Albuquerque -- that began Sunday. “Went down there and swung the bat real well. That’s not surprising,” manager Walt Weiss said. “For me, it’s just a matter of being healthy. He went down there and ran the bases well. So if he’s healthy, I felt like he’d be ready to go.” Dickerson’s plantar faciitis put him on the disabled list earlier this season from May 19-June 11. Weiss said he would “be a little bit more careful” with Dickerson when it comes to his workload and rest.

RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session that went well. Barring a setback, Brown could face hitters and throw 25 pitches Monday at Chicago where the Rockies play the Cubs. Brown, who is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 24 relief appearances, went on the disabled list June 18 retroactive to June 17. It’s the second time this season he has gone on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation. He went on the disabled list May 14 retroactive to May 4 and was activated May 23.

RHP Christian Bergman (right shoulder inflammation) is scheduled to throw 35 pitches in a simulated game Saturday. If all goes well, Bergman will start Tuesday for Albuquerque and pitch three innings. Bergman went on the disabled list June 30 retroactive to June 29. In 19 games, one start, Bergman is 2-0 with a 4.66 ERA. Given his role when healthy as the Rockies’ primary long man, he will not have to be built up to go beyond three innings.

RF Carlos Gonzalez had his first multi-homer game of the season and the 11th of his career. His last such game was June 5, 2013, at Cincinnati. He tied the game at 3 with his 15th homer in the sixth and two innings later, hit his 16th homer to tie the game at four. Gonzalez has hit three homers in two games and six homers this month.