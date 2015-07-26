Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado was hit on the left hand in the seventh inning by a pitch from Reds RHP Johnny Cueto. Arenado stayed in the game, but when his at-bat came up in the ninth, he was lifted for a pinch-hitter. X-rays were negative and Arenado was listed day to day with a contusion.

2B DJ LeMahieu singled in the ninth inning on Saturday against the Reds to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 15 games, the longest active streak in the majors. During the streak, LeMahieu is hitting .400 (24-for-60) to raise his average from .293 to .312. He also extended his career-best on-base streak, which began July 3, to 16 games.

RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation), who threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session on Friday that went well, is scheduled to throw 25 pitches to hitters on Monday at Triple-A Albuquerque. Brown, who is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 24 relief appearances this year, went on the disabled list June 18 retroactive to June 17. It’s the second time this season he has gone on the DL with right shoulder inflammation. The first was from May 14 retroactive to May 4 to May 23.

RHP Christian Bergman (right shoulder inflammation) is threw 35 pitches in a simulated game. “I felt good,” he said. “I made sure to mix some curveballs in. I was getting a feel for everything.” Bergman had no pain and had regular velocity on his fastball. “I was letting them go with no problem,” he said. “I was getting it up there pretty good. I was monitoring it, though, because it was kind of rapid fire. That’s a little different than a game. At the same time, you have a little bit of adrenaline with a hitter.” Assuming he is OK when he reports Sunday, Bergman is scheduled to start Tuesday for Triple-A Albuquerque against Salt Lake and throw three innings or 45 pitches. If that outing goes well, Bergman would be scheduled for a second rehab start of four innings or 60 pitches. Bergman went on the disabled list June 30 retroactive to June 29. In 19 games, including one start, Bergman is 2-0 with a 4.66 ERA. He was the Rockies’ primary long man and will return to that role when he comes off the DL. “I see him going back to the bullpen,” manager Walt Weiss said. “There may be opportunities to start here and there, when we need a spot start.”

SS Troy Tulowitzki went 0-for-4 on Saturday, extending his hitless streak to 15 consecutive at-bats. The slide, which started Tuesday, came after Tulowitzki’s on-base streak of 41 consecutive games ended. That was tied for the second-longest streak in franchise history. Tulowitzki recently had a career-high 21-game hitting streak that began June 15 and was snapped July 11.