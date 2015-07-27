Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado began the scoring in Colorado’s 10-run third with a two-run homer. It was his 25th homer of the season and ended a drought of 76 at-bats without a homer since he went deep twice on June 28 at San Francisco. Arenado had two RBI, giving him 74 for the season and just six RBI since he hit those two homers June 28. Arenado played despite getting hit in the left hand by a 96 mph Johnny Cueto fastball in the seventh inning Saturday night. He stayed in the game until his next turn to bat came around in the ninth when he was lifted for a pinch hitter.

2B DJ LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored while extending his career-high hitting streak to 16 games. During the streak, the longest active one in the majors, LeMahieu is hitting .406 (26-for-64) to raise his overall average to .314, the highest it has been since he was at that mark on June 24.

RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation), who threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Friday that went well, is scheduled to throw 25 pitches to hitters Monday at Triple-A Albuquerque. Brown, who is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 24 relief appearances, went on the disabled list June 18 retroactive to June 17. It’s the second time this season he has gone on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation. He went on the disabled list May 14 retroactive to May 4 and was activated May 23.

1B Ben Paulsen went 4-for-5 with two homers, a triple, four RBIs and finished a double shy of the cycle when he struck out on his final at-bat in the seventh. He set career-highs in hits and RBI. Paulsen is the sixth Rockies player to hit two homers and a triple in the same game and the first since Ryan Spilborghs on June 13, 2010, against Toronto. The other Rockies with two homers and a triple in the same game are Garret Atkins, Vinny Castilla, Dante Bichette and Larry Walker.

RHP Kyle Kendrick gave up two-run homer to Jay Bruce off the right-field foul pole in the third that gave the Reds a 4-2 lead. But in the bottom of that inning, the Rockies exploded for 10 runs. Bruce’s homer was the major league leading 25th off Kendrick, who needed 102 pitches to get through five innings. He allowed seven hits and six runs as his ERA crept up to 6.33. The win was just the second in 10 starts for him at Coors Field, where he is 2-5 with a 7.27 ERA. “Threw a lot of pitches for five innings,” Kendrick said. “Obviously, I’d like to go deeper. It wasn’t great, but it was a W. That’s the main thing.”