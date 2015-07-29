Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Yohan Flande (0-1, 4.24 ERA) makes his eighth appearance and first start of the season in the middle game of this week’s series with the Cubs. Flande pitched 7 2/3 innings on July 7 against the Angels, a career high in a relief stint. In two relief outings over the past week, he gave up one run in a combined 3 2/3 innings.

2B DJ LeMahieu went 3-for-4 with two runs, two RBIs and a walk as he extended his hitting streak to a career-high 17 games, the major’s longest active streak. He drove in two or more runs in consecutive games for the second time in his career.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa worked just 3 2/3 innings, allowing six runs on five hits and two walks while striking out a pair Monday at Wrigley Field. He has two losses and a no-decision in his last three appearances. He allowed six or more runs for his second straight start and the fourth time this season.

RHP LaTroy Hawkins and SS Troy Tulowitzki reportedly were acquired by the Blue Jays from the Rockies in exchange for SS Jose Reyes and minor league prospects.

RF Carlos Gonzalez continued his prolific hitting Monday with a 4-for-5 performance that included a two-run homer in the third inning and another two-run shot in the ninth. The second gave the Rockies a temporary 8-7 lead. In his past two games, he is 7-for-9 with four home runs, six runs and 10 RBIs. Gonzalez was named National League Player of the Week on Monday after producing 11 RBIs and 25 total bases while tying for the league lead with nine runs and hitting .476 last week.