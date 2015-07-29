Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Miguel Castro was a spring training sensation who opened the season as the Blue Jays’ closer. He can hit 100 mph with his fastball, and he had four saves early. However, after 13 outings with Toronto, the 20-year-old was 0-2 with a 4.38 ERA and was returned to Triple-A Buffalo, where he was 1-3 with a 4.58 ERA in 13 outings, including five starts, before he was traded Tuesday to Colorado. Also dealt to the Rockies were SS Jose Reyes, RHP Jeff Hoffman and RHP Jesus Tinoco, with SS Troy Tulowitzki and RHP LaTroy Hawkins coming to the Blue Jays.

RHP Jesus Tinoco was 2-6 with a 3.54 ERA in 15 starts with Class A Lansing before he was traded by the Blue Jays to the Rockies on Tuesday. The 20-year-old joined SS Jose Reyes, RHP Miguel Castro and RHP Jeff Hoffman in the trade to the Rockies that brought SS Troy Tulowitzki and RHP LaTroy Hawkins to Toronto.

LHP Yohan Flande (1-1) picked up his first major league victory in his first start since Sept. 14, 2014. He allowed just one run on four hits while striking out four and walking three in five innings of work. He has a 1.26 ERA in his last four outings dating back to July 7. “Every time I pitched in a game I’ve looked for that win and I thank God for giving me the first one today,” Flande said through a translator. Flande is now 1-7 for his career through 24 games and 10 starts.

3B Nolan Arenado was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in his second multi-RBI game this season. He leads the major leagues with 76 RBIs this season and is also batting .28 with a team-high 25 home runs.

2B DJ LeMahieu went 3-for-4 and reached base four times, extending his hitting streak to a career-high 18 games, the major league’s longest active streak. He’s now batted .364 in 20 career games against the Cubs and recorded a double and triple for the second time in his career. LeMahieu had three hits for the 12th time in his career.

SS Cristhian Adames was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. Adames has a .296/.342/.416 slash line with 16 doubles and seven home runs in 86 games with Albuquerque.

RHP Eddie Butler (3-6, 4.77 ERA) makes his 13th start as the Rockies wrap up the three games series in Chicago. It’s his eighth road start and second since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on July 19. He had no decision in his last start, a quality effort in Colorado’s 6-5 victory over Cincinnati. Butler has never started against the Cubs and is 0-0 with a 4.58 ERA in three career starts against NL Central teams.

RHP Jeff Hoffman was expected to be among the top three or four picks in the 2014 draft in June as a junior for East Carolina. However, he needed Tommy John surgery in May, and he fell to ninth overall to the Blue Jays. He returned this season and worked his way to Double-A New Hampshire, where he was 0-0 with a 1.54 ERA in two starts before he became the key part of the trade that brought SS Troy Tulowitzki and RHP LaTroy Hawkins to the Blue Jays from Colorado. The Rockies also obtained SS Jose Reyes, RHP Miguel Castro and RHP Jesus Tinoco. Hoffman, listed at 6-foot-4, 185 pounds, has a mid-90s fastball that can reach 98 mph to go with a curveball and changeup. All are rated plus pitches.

RHP Christian Bergman began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, throwing two scoreless innings. He has been on the disabled list since June 29 due to right shoulder inflammation.

RHP Justin Miller was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. Miller has a 1.29 ERA over seven innings of work in eight games for the Rockies this season.

SS Jose Reyes was a defensive liability during his 2 1/2 seasons with the Blue Jays, and it was not getting better. He had 13 errors in 69 games this season, eight over his past 19 games. He is not the offensive catalyst he once was, either. Among leadoff hitters in the American League with at least 200 plate appearances this season, he was 10th in on-base percentage at .322 and in OPS at .708. With two more seasons at $22 million per year left on his contract, he seemed unlikely to be traded. However, the Blue Jays found a taker in the Rockies, who sent SS Troy Tulowitzki and RHP LaTroy Hawkins to the Blue Jays for Reyes, RHP Miguel Castro, RHP Jeff Hoffman and RHP Jesus Tinoco.

LHP Aaron Laffey was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. He is 2-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 58 1/3 innings with Albuquerque this season.

INF Wilin Rosario was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. He has a .273 batting average and five home runs this season.