Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

2B DJ LeMahieu batted second all season, but was moved to the fifth spot in the order on Wednesday with the arrival of SS Jose Reyes. LeMahieu was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in his first game in a run-producing spot in the order, but the Rockies managed just one hit in the game.

SS Cristhian Adames was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday. He spent one day with the Rockies and was sent down to make room for SS Jose Reyes.

RHP Eddie Butler gave up a home run to the first batter he faced on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs and was lifted for a pinch hitter after allowing three runs on five hits in five innings. “Eddie got himself in some trouble, but he got big outs,” manager Walt Weiss said. “He threw the ball well. He did a nice job. He made some big pitches, got some big outs.”

SS Jose Reyes went 1-for-3 with a walk in his Rockies debut on Wednesday in a 3-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs. He had a stolen base and also was thrown out in the first inning trying to steal second.

OF Carlos Gonzalez stroked a solo homer to center field on Wednesday. It was his eighth homer and 16 RBI in last seven games and it came against left-hander Jon Lester, who otherwise was unhittable. “It’s tough because his fastball normally cuts,” Gonzalez said of Lester. “He throws it at 93 or 95 and it still has a little run. His cutter is a little slower with more angle. That’s why he’s tough.”