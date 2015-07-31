Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP John Axford permitting eight earned runs while recording just 11 outs in his last five games. “It’s the worst five-game stretch of my career,” Axford said. “That’s what’s going on right now.”

2B DJ LeMahieu (hip) was plunked by a 99 mph fastball from Carlos Martinez in the fifth inning, but was able to play the game’s remainder. LeMahieu said after the game that it wasn’t an accident that Martinez drilled him, feeling he might have sought revenge for a line drive through the box in his previous at-bat. LeMahieu went 3-for-4 with a run, his 13th three-hit game of the year.

LHP Chris Rusin belted his first big league homer, a 382-foot shot in the top of the fourth, and became the 25th pitcher in franchise history to go yard. Too bad his real job didn’t go as well, as he gave up 10 hits and six runs in five innings, walking none and fanning five. Rusin simply made too many pitches over the plate’s middle and he doesn’t have the kind of stuff to get away with it.

LF Corey Dickerson (right rib contusion) left the game in the sixth inning and his status is considered day-to-day. Dickerson was injured diving for a liner by Jason Heyward that turned into an RBI triple. Battling foot problems all year, Dickerson was able to walk off the field under his own power. He was 1-for-3 with an RBI single before the injury.

RHP Brooks Brown began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, throwing one scoreless inning. He has been on the disabled list since June 17 due to right shoulder inflammation.

RHP Kyle Kendrick will try to continue his past successes against St. Louis when he faces it Friday night. Kendrick is coming off a 17-7 win Sunday at Coors Field against Cincinnati, which ripped him for seven hits and six runs over five innings. In his career, Kendrick is 6-3 with a 3.53 ERA against the Cardinals, splitting two decisions against them last year while pitching for Philadelphia.

C Nick Hundley belted a solo homer and added an RBI double, finishing 2-for-5 with two RBI. Hundley’s sixth inning long ball traveled 442 feet, erasing St. Louis’ 6-5 lead, and marked the 60th homer of his career. It continues the best offensive season of Hundley’s 7 1/2-year career, upping his average to .304, 54 points higher than his career average.