Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

2B DJ LeMahieu (hip) was back in the lineup and batting fifth Friday night, a night after getting hit with a 99 mph fastball by Carlos Martinez in the fifth inning. LeMahieu said after Thursday night’s 9-8 loss that it wasn’t an accident he was hit by Martinez. The All-Star went 1-for-3 against Michael Wacha before leaving the game in the bottom of the sixth as part of a double-switch.

LF Corey Dickerson (broken ribs) didn’t play Friday night and is going on the 15-day DL after being injured in the fifth inning of Thursday night’s game. Diving for a Jason Heyward liner that got past him, Dickerson hit the ground and stayed there for a couple of minutes before walking off the field under his own power. He was replaced defensively before the bottom of the sixth by Brandon Barnes.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa gets the call Saturday night when Colorado continues its weekend series in St. Louis. He’s coming off a no-decision Monday night at the Chicago Cubs, which knocked him out in the fourth inning with five hits and six runs after three perfect innings. De La Rosa is 7-4, 4.48 in his career against the Cardinals, posting a 4-3 win on June 9 at Coors Field.

LHP Aaron Laffey relieved RHP Kyle Kendrick in the second inning and gave the Rockies three scoreless innings, keeping them close. Laffey gave up three hits and an intentional walk, fanning two. It was his longest outing of the year. Laffey also contributed with the bat, stroking a leadoff single in the third.

RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) will have an MRI on Monday when the team is back in Colorado and might be headed for the disabled list. Kendrick gave up four hits and two runs in the first inning Friday night and said after the game that he’s been pitching with pain for two months. Kendrick is 4-12 in 21 starts with a 6.43 ERA, allowing 26 homers in 113 1/3 innings.