Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Scott Oberg was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday to fortify a bullpen which has been taxed extensively during the series’ first two games in St. Louis. Oberg has appeared in 34 games during two stints with Colorado this year, allowing only 10 percent of his inherited runners to score, tied for fourth lowest in MLB.

LHP Yohan Flande will get the start Sunday when Colorado finishes its series and road trip in St. Louis. Flande is coming off his first MLB win on Tuesday night when he pitched five innings in a 7-2 decision at the Chicago Cubs, allowing four hits and a run with three walks and four strikeouts. He started against the Cardinals on June 25, 2014, in Coors Field, taking a no-decision after pitching five innings.

OF Kyle Parker was recalled from Albuquerque on Saturday to take the place of Dickerson on the 25-man roster. It will be his second stint with the Rockies this year. In his second MLB at-bat of the year, he pinch-hit in the eighth inning and flied out. Parker batted .280 with nine homers and 58 RBIs in 93 games for the Isotopes this year.

LF Corey Dickerson (non-displaced rib fracture) officially went on the 15-day DL Saturday after being injured Thursday night. Diving for a Jason Heyward liner in the fifth inning, Dickerson hit the turf hard and spent a couple of minutes on the ground before walking off the field. It’s not known when Dickerson, who has battled foot problems all year, can return.

RHP Christian Bergman (right shoulder fatigue) was activated from the 15-day DL on Saturday. Bergman was 2-0 with a 4.66 ERA in 38 2/3 innings when he was shelved June 30. A former starter, Bergman has appeared as a reliever in 18 of his 19 games this year, walking just eight batters.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa upped his career record against St. Louis to 8-4 with 6 2/3 solid innings on Saturday, scattering seven hits and allowing two runs with no walks and four strikeouts. De La Rosa stole a spate of strikes with slow curves and mixed speeds well, rarely finding the meat part of bats. It was his sixth straight start of six innings or more against the Cardinals.

LHP Aaron Laffey was designated for assignment on Saturday after working three scoreless innings in relief of RHP Kyle Kendrick on Friday night. Laffey appeared in three games for the Rockies, compiling a 1-0 record and a 3.68 ERA in 7 1/3 innings. Under MLB rules, the team has 10 days to waive, trade or release Laffey or reassign him to a minor league affiliate.

RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) joined Dickerson on the 15-day DL Saturday. Kendrick pitched just one inning of Friday night’s 7-0 loss, giving up four hits and two runs without topping 83 mph with his fastball. Kendrick has endured a rough season, going 4-12 with a 6.33 ERA and giving up a whopping 26 homers in 113 1/3 innings.