Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Yohan Flande gave Colorado five decent innings Sunday against St. Louis, giving up four hits and two runs with no walks and three strikeouts. Flande sailed into the fifth with a one-hitter, but gave up three hits in a row, including a two-run homer to Randal Grichuk.

Charlie Blackmon set a new career high with 29 stolen bases, swiping two on Sunday. His 57 steals in the last two seasons ranks fifth in MLB, behind only Billy Hamilton (107), Dee Gordon (98), Jose Altuve (83) and Ben Revere (73). It was the fifth time this year that Blackmon has pilfered two bases in a game.

DJ LeMahieu went 1-for-3 with a run on Sunday, starting a two-run rally in the sixth with a single. LeMahieu picked up hits in all four games of the series against St. Louis and has hit safely in 22 of his last 23 games, hitting .448 in that span. His run in the sixth allowed him to tie a career high with 59 runs on the season.

LF Corey Dickerson (broken ribs) left the game in the sixth inning on July 30 and was placed on the disabled list on Aug. 1. Dickerson was injured diving for a line drive.

RHP Eddie Butler will make his first start against an American League club Monday night when he opens a series with Seattle at Coors Field. Butler is coming off a 3-2 loss Wednesday at the Chicago Cubs, who victimized him with a pair of homers over his five-inning stint. Butler has pitched decently since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque July 19, and will no doubt get the ball every fifth day for the remainder of the season with this team out of any race.

RHP Christian Bergman (right shoulder inflammation) was activated from the disabled list on Aug. 1. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29 and began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 28.

RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the disabled list Aug. 1 and will have an MRI on Aug. 3 when the team is back in Colorado.