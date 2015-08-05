Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon went 4-for-6 with two doubles and two RBI, raising his average to .298. The last time his average was higher was May 10 when he was hitting .300. In his past 20 games, Blackmon is hitting .388 (31-for-80) with five doubles, three triples, one homer, nine RBIs and seven walks.

2B DJ LeMahieu entered the game Monday hitting .326, which ranked sixth in the National League. And he had a career-high 18-game hitting streak, the third longest in the National League this year, from July 4-28. But LeMahieu struck out a career-high five times -- four against Seattle starter Felix Hernandez and once against closer Carson Smith. LeMahieu had struck out four times in a game once -- on Sept. 19, 2013, against St. Louis. He is just the third player in Rockies franchise history to strike out five times in a game. The others were Carlos Gonzalez on July 18, 2014, at Pittsburgh and Roberto Mejia on Aug. 9, 1993, at Los Angeles in 11 innings.

RHP Chad Bettis (right elbow inflammation) will throw about 15 pitches in a bullpen session Tuesday, his first since he went on the disabled list July 19. Bettis has gone 5-4 with a 4.88 ERA in 13 starts, eight of which the Rockies have won. Bettis has pitched at least six innings in eight starts.

RHP Chad Bettis (right elbow inflammation) threw 35 pitches and felt fine in his first bullpen session since going on the disabled list July 19. He is scheduled for a 45-pitch bullpen session Friday at Washington.

RHP Gonzalez Germen was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque to make room on the 25-man roster for RHP Jon Gray, whose contract was selected from Albuquerque and who made his major league debut. Germen had no decisions and a 4.63 ERA in eight games (one start) for Colorado this season. He was acquired off waivers from the Cubs in July.

RHP Eddie Butler pitched four innings and allowed a career-high seven earned runs on seven hits, including a career-high three home runs. Butler had given up two homers in a game in two previous starts this season and has now allowed 12 homers in 69 1/3 innings this season. Butler’s ERA rose to a season-high 5.45.

LHP Aaron Laffey was outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque. He went 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA in three appearances during two stints with the Rockies this season.

RF Carlos Gonzalez was named National League Player of the Month for July after hitting .386 with 11 homers (a career high for any month for Gonzalez), 24 RBIs and a .841 slugging percentage during the month. He ranked fifth in the league in batting, first in slugging percentage, home runs and RBIs during the month and tied for first in extra-base hits (18). Gonzalez entered Monday hitting .278 in 96 games with 21 homers and 53 RBIs.