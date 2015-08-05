Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

1B Kyle Parker hit his first major league home run, connecting in the sixth off Mariners reliever Mayckol Guaipe. Parker, the 26th overall pick in the 2010 draft, had 18 at-bats in two stints with the Rockies last season. They brought him up for two days in June and recalled him again on Saturday. “He looks a lot more comfortable this time around,” manager Walt Weiss said. “It’s been tough for him the last couple times he’s been up. It’s been spotty play and (infrequent) at-bats, so it’s been tough to put anything together like that. He looks a lot more comfortable and a lot more confident this time.”

CF Charlie Blackmon hit his fourth leadoff home run and the 10th of his career. Blackmon, who has hit 13 homers this season, hit safely in 40 of his past 50 games since June 8. In that span, Blackmon is hitting .328 (64-for-195) with 13 doubles, four triples, six homers, 26 RBIs, 32 runs scored and 17 stolen bases.

3B Nolan Arenado went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. His only other three-strikeout game this season was May 18 against the Phillies. In his past nine games, Arenado has gone 6-for-36. At .275, his average is the lowest it has been since June 16 when he was hitting .274.

RHP Chad Bettis (right elbow inflammation) threw a 35-pitch bullpen session, his first since going on the disabled list July 19. Bettis said he felt fine and was happily surprised at how sharp his curveball was after throwing it on flat ground Monday with less command. Bettis will travel with the Rockies to Washington where he is scheduled for a 45-pitch bullpen session Friday. If all goes well, he will face hitters on Aug. 11 when the Rockies play in New York and then stay on the East Coast and begin a rehab assignment with the Rockies’ Double-A New Britain affiliate. Bettis is 5-4 with a 4.88 ERA in 13 starts, eight of which the Rockies have won, and has pitched at least six innings in eight starts.

RHP Jon Gray, the third overall pick in the 2013 draft, made his major league debut Tuesday. After giving up two runs in the first when he threw 33 pitches, 16 strikes, Gray settled down. He left after throwing 77 pitches, 43 strikes, in four innings. After the first Gray allowed three singles, one an infield hit, and an unearned run that resulted from shortstop Jose Reyes’ throwing error.

RHP Gonzalez Germen was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque to make room on the 25-man roster for RHP Jon Gray, who made his major league debut Tuesday. The Rockies claimed Germen on waivers from the Cubs on July 7 and sent him to Albuquerque. Colorado selected Germen’s contract on July 10. He’s 0-0 with a 5.60 ERA in 14 games overall and 0-0 with a 4.63 ERA in eight games with the Rockies with six walks and nine strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings. During that stretch, Germen limited right-handed hitters to an average of .174 (4-for-23) while left-handed hitters batted .364 (8-for-22) against him.

LHP Aaron Laffey was outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque. Laffey, 30, is 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA in three relief appearances. The Rockies selected Laffey’s contract on July 10 and designated him for assignment the following day. The Rockies again selected Laffey’s contract July 28 and designated him for assignment Saturday. Once again, he cleared waivers and was outrighted to Albuquerque where he’s 2-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 21 games, seven starts.

RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed he has no structural damage and only inflammation in his shoulder. Kendrick was placed on the disabled list Saturday after pitching one inning Friday at St. Louis and having his velocity drop to 83 mph as he gave up four hits and two runs. Kendrick is 4-12 with a 6.43 ERA and has allowed a major league leading 26 home runs in 113 1/3 innings. The Rockies are 6-15 in games started by Kendrick.