Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

INF Nolan Arenado had two hits against Washington starter Jordan Zimmermann. He also made two fine fielding plays to retire speedy Michael A. Taylor on grounders and then added his third hit against Drew Storen in the eighth just before Carlos Gonzalez hit a game-winning grand slam.

RHP Tommy Kahnle turned 26 on Friday. He had never pitched on his birthday before getting the save on Friday -- the first of his career -- as he fanned Bryce Harper for the last out of the game. “I am excited about it. But more importantly we got the win,” he said.

RHP Eddie Butler, a Virginia native, will start on Saturday at Washington. He is a product of Radford University in southwest Virginia and the school plans to have about 600 people at the game Saturday for an alumni event. Butler has not won a game for the Rockies since May 30. He has never pitched at Nationals Park.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa started for the Rockies at Washington on Friday. He gave up four runs (three earned) in six innings but did not figure in the decision.

RF Carlos Gonzalez, the National League Player of the Month for July, had one single in three trips to the plate against Washington starter Jordan Zimmermann. He then hit a grand slam in the eighth off Drew Storen to give the Rockies the win.

C Nick Hundley got the start Friday after backup catcher Michael McKendry hit a game-winning homer on Wednesday against Seattle. Hundley lined out on the first pitch he saw in the seventh from reliever Casey Janssen with a runner on second and the Rockies down, 4-1.