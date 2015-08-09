Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Yohan Flande will start on Sunday. He will face the Nationals in Washington in the series finale. He got the win in relief on Wednesday by pitching the 11th inning against the Seattle Mariners. He had a no-decision in his last start, on Aug. 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals. He started against the Nationals twice in 2014 and was 0-1 with an ERA of 5.91. He took the loss at Nationals Park on June 30, 2014 as he gave up three runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

INF Nolan Arenado, who had three hits Friday, hit a solo homer in the fourth Saturday. It was the only run allowed by Stephen Strasburg, who gave up three hits in seven innings with 12 strikeouts.

RHP Eddie Butler, a Virginia native, got the start on Saturday at Washington. He allowed eight hits and four runs in six innings and was tagged with the loss. “He kept us in the game. Some damage control,” said manager Walt Weiss. He is a product of Radford University in southwest Virginia and the school had about 600 people at the game Saturday for an alumni event. Butler had never been to Nationals Park until Friday. “To have them here in the stands was nice,” Butler said.

Carlos Gonzalez, who hit a grand slam Friday, was hitless in three at-bats Saturday. His average fell to .279.