Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon didn’t start Monday but entered in a double switch in the seventh inning of the Rockies’ 4-2 loss to the Mets. Manager Walt Weiss said Blackmon has been battling a minor ankle injury and that he wanted to get him a little bit of rest. Blackmon, who has played in all but one of the Rockies’ 110 games this season, flied out in his lone at-bat Monday. He is batting .291 with 13 homers and 46 RBIs.

RHP Chad Bettis (right elbow) threw three innings in a simulated game. He is scheduled to make a rehab start on Sunday.

LHP Chris Rusin will look to snap out of a three-start slump Tuesday night when he takes the mound for the Rockies in the opener of a three-game series against the Mets at Citi Field. Rusin didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start, when he gave up three runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings Wednesday in the Rockies’ 7-5, 11-inning win over the Mariners. It was the third consecutive start in which Rusin threw just five innings. In that span, he is 0-1 with a 7.80 ERA and has allowed 28 hits and three walks while striking out 13. His overall ERA rose from 3.88 to 4.66 in that span. He has pitched six innings or fewer in each of his past seven starts and in 11 of 14 starts overall this season. Rusin has never faced the Mets.

RHP Jon Gray was impressive in his second major league start Monday, when he didn’t factor into the decision after allowing just one run on one hit while walking two and striking out five over six innings in the Rockies’ 4-2 loss to the Mets. The Rockies led 2-1 after six innings, but Gray, who gave up a second-inning homer to Mets C Travis d‘Arnaud, was lifted after throwing 75 pitches. Gray, who is expected to be on a strict pitch count the rest of the season, is 0-0 with a 2.70 ERA and has allowed just six hits over 10 innings in his two starts.

RF Carlos Gonzalez continued his scorching post-All-Star-break run Monday, when he hit a two-run homer to account for the Rockies’ offense in a 4-2 loss to the Mets. Gonzalez’s homer -- which was a line drive, opposite-field blast -- was his major-league-leading 13th since the break. He has 29 RBIs in the second half, second most in the majors behind Orioles 1B Chris Davis, and he is batting a robust .363 in 80 at-bats in that span. Gonzalez, who finished 1-for-4 Monday, is batting .281 overall this season with 26 homers and 64 RBIs in 103 games.