Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

The Rockies purchased the contract of 1B/OF Matt McBride from Triple-A Colorado Springs and designated for assignment OF Drew Stubbs.

OF/1B Matt McBride had his contract purchased by the Rockies from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday, hours before he struck out as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning of a 3-0 loss to the Mets. It was the major league season debut for McBride. Manager Walt Weiss said the Rockies would like to use the final seven-plus weeks of the season to find some playing time for the 30-year-old McBride, who earned the promotion by hitting .328 with 12 homers and 49 RBIs in 79 games at Albuquerque. McBride made starts at first base, left field and right field for Albuquerque and has also played catcher during his professional career. This is the first trip to the majors for McBride since 2014, when he hit .226 with two homers and six RBIs in 21 games for the Rockies. He is a lifetime .209 hitter with four homers and 17 RBIs in 53 big league games dating back to 2012.

Rockies OF/1B Matt McBride, who was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday, started at first base Thursday. It was his first major league start since Sept. 14, 2014.

RHP Eddie Butler will look to win for the first time in more than two months when he takes the mound Thursday afternoon in the finale of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Butler took the loss in his most recent start last Saturday, when he gave up four runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out two over six innings as the Rockies fell to the Washington Nationals, 6-1. Since he last won on May 30, Butler is 0-4 with a 7.86 ERA in five starts, a stretch in which his overall ERA has risen from 4.72 to a season-high 5.50. In that span, he has allowed 50 baserunners (37 hits and 13 walks) over 26 1/3 innings. Butler has never faced the Mets.

Rockies LHP Jorge De La Rosa made his 211th major league start Wednesday. The rest of the Rockies’ rotation -- RHP Eddie Butler, LHP Yohan Flande, RHP Jon Gray and LHP Chris Rusin -- have combined for just 66 big league starts.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa suffered a hard-luck loss on Wednesday, when he gave up two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings as the Rockies fell to the Mets, 3-0. De La Rosa opened the game with three no-hit innings before the Mets scored both runs on three hits in the fourth. It was the third straight time De La Rosa has pitched at least six innings in a start, a stretch in which he is 1-1 with a 3.37 ERA. Overall this season, De La Rosa is 7-5 with a 4.75 ERA. He leads the Rockies in wins as well as strikeouts (100).

OF Drew Stubbs was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Wednesday. Manager Walt Weiss said the Rockies wanted to begin to get a look at OF/1B Matt McBride, who had his contract purchased from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding roster move, as well as to give Stubbs enough time to latch on with someone else this season. Stubbs was impressive for the Rockies in 2014, when he batted a career-high .289 and added 15 homers, 43 RBIs and 20 stolen bases, but he struggled badly this season and hit just .216 with five homers, 10 RBIs and two stolen bases in 51 games this year with the Rockies. He spent about six weeks at Triple-A Albuquerque. Stubbs is a .245 hitter with 89 homers, 276 RBIs and 149 stolen bases in 845 major league games dating back to 2009.