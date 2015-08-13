Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

The Rockies purchased the contract of 1B/OF Matt McBride from Triple-A Colorado Springs and designated for assignment OF Drew Stubbs.

RHP Chad Bettis (inflamed right elbow) threw a three-inning simulated game Tuesday. Rockies manager Walt Weiss said the session went well and that Bettis tossed about 45 pitches. Presuming Bettis reports no complications, he will make a rehab start on Sunday. Bettis was placed on the disabled list July 19. He is 5-4 with a 4.88 ERA in 13 starts this season.

LHP Chris Rusin took a hard-luck loss Tuesday, when he allowed one run on eight hits and one walk (intentional) while striking out five over six innings as the Rockies fell to the Mets., 4-0. It was only the second time this season Rusin has thrown at least six innings and allowed fewer than two runs. Entering Tuesday, Rusin had allowed 14 runs (13 earned) over 15 innings in his previous three starts. Overall this season, Rusin is 3-5 with a 4.43 ERA in 15 games (13 starts).

LHP Jorge De La Rosa will look to snap out of a four-start slump when he takes the mound for the Rockies on Wednesday night in the third game of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. De La Rosa didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Friday, when he gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out one in the Rockies’ 5-4 win over the Washington Nationals. He is 1-0 in his last four starts despite a 6.85 ERA. In that span, De La Rosa’s overall ERA has risen from a season-low 4.30 to 4.85. De La Rosa is 5-1 with a 4.54 ERA in 11 career appearances (five starts) against the Mets. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Mets on May 2, 2014, when De La Rosa allowed three runs over six innings in the Rockies’ 10-3 win at Coors Field.

Rockies LHP Jorge De La Rosa made his 211th major league start Wednesday. The rest of the Rockies’ rotation -- RHP Eddie Butler, LHP Yohan Flande, RHP Jon Gray and LHP Chris Rusin -- have combined for just 66 big league starts.

LHP Boone Logan allowed three inherited runners to score for the second straight game Tuesday in the Rockies’ 4-0 loss to the Mets. Logan came on in the eighth inning with two outs and the bases loaded and walked pinch-hitter Curtis Granderson before giving up a two-run double to CF Juan Lagares. On Monday, Logan entered in the seventh inning with the bases loaded, two outs and the Rockies up 2-1 but plunked Granderson with the bases loaded and gave up a two-run single to 2B Daniel Murphy. After Tuesday’s game, manager Walt Weiss said he might look to use somebody else against left-handers going forward. Logan is 0-2 with a 4.75 ERA in 48 games this season.