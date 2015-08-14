Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Yohan Flande will look to earn his third big league win -- and his second as a starter -- when he takes the mound Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Flande didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start Sunday, when he gave up three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out two over 4 2/3 innings in the Rockies’ 6-4 win over the Washington Nationals. Prior to Sunday, Flande hadn’t given up more than two runs in an appearance since he was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque on June 30. He is 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA in eight games since his recall. Flande is 0-2 with a 5.26 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against the Padres. He took the loss the last time he opposed the Padres last Sept. 24, when he gave up four runs in four innings as the Rockies fell, 4-3, at Petco Park.

CF Charlie Blackmon joined some select company Thursday, when he stole his 30th base of the season in the third inning of the Rockies’ 12-3 loss to the Mets. Blackmon, who ranks third in the National League in steals, is the 10th Rockies player to steal at least 30 bases in a season and the first since OF Willy Tavares swiped a team-record 68 bases in 2008. Overall this season, Blackmon is batting .283 with 13 homers and 46 RBIs.

3B Nolan Arenado edged closer to the National League lead in both homers and RBIs on Thursday, when he hit a solo homer in the first inning of the Rockies’ 12-3 loss to the Mets. Arenado now has 28 homers, one behind Washington Nationals RF Bryce Harper entering play Thursday night, and 82 RBI, one behind Arizona Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt, who is idle on Thursday. Arenado is batting .274 in 110 games this season.

2B DJ LeMahieu continued his hot hitting Thursday, when he went 1-for-3 with a first-inning solo homer in the Rockies’ 12-3 loss to the Mets. LeMahieu has hit safely in 28 of 33 games dating back to July 4, a stretch in which he is hitting .379 (47-of-124) to raise his overall average from .294 to .319, which ranks fifth in the National League. He was the only Rockies player with a hit in every game of the four-game series against the Mets, during which LeMahieu was 5-for-14. The rest of the Rockies were a combined 13-of-106. LeMahieu has five homers, 45 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 109 games this season.