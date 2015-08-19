Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Chad Bettis (right elbow inflammation) is scheduled to make his second rehab start Thursday and throw 80-85 pitches for Triple-A Albuquerque at Nashville. In his first rehab start, Bettis threw 61 pitches in 3 1/3 scoreless innings on Saturday, allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Bettis has been on the disabled list since July 19. In 13 starts, eight of which the Rockies have won, Bettis is 5-4 with a 4.88 ERA.

RHP David Hale (left groin strain) was reinstated from the disabled list to start against the Nationals. He gave up a career-high six earned runs on eight hits and three walks in five innings with four strikeouts and threw 105 pitches. Hale was injured July 9 while tagging up and pushing off from first base on a sacrifice fly and placed on the disabled list the following day. Hale made three rehab starts for Triple-A Albuquerque before the Rockies activated him to take the rotation spot held by Eddie Butler before he was optioned to Albuquerque on Friday. To clear a roster spot for Hale, the Rockies on Monday optioned LHP Ken Roberts to Albuquerque.

RF Carlos Gonzalez left the game after the fifth with right knee inflammation and was listed day-to-day. Gonzalez said he tweaked his knee running into the right-field corner for a double hit off the wall by Danny Espinosa in the fourth. “The wall has a little angle,” Gonzalez said. “I was ready to go (one) way, and the ball came back. I stopped really hard on my right knee, I tweaked it a little bit but nothing bad. I think I’ll be OK for tomorrow.” Gonzalez had season-ending surgery on his left knee in August 2014 to repair a patellar tendon tear. Gonzalez hit his 28th homer in the first, a two-run shot. He has now hit homers in back-to-back games eight times this season and has hit four homers in four games against the Nationals this season.

RHP Tyler Chatwood will throw 20 pitches to hitters in his second simulated game Wednesday as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery on July 24, 2014. He is scheduled to throw about 25 pitches in the bullpen and eight warm-up pitches on the Coors Field mound before throwing 20 pitches to hitters, an increase from 15 pitches in his first simulated game.