Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

C Dustin Garneau, 28, had his contract selected from Triple-A Albuquerque to replace injured C Michael McKenry on the active roster. Garneau is scheduled to make his major league debut Thursday and catch LHP Yohan Flande, whom he caught frequently at Albuquerque. The Rockies drafted Garneau in the 19th round in 2009 out of Cal State Fullerton. He has played in 518 minor league games, including 81 this year with Albuquerque, where he was hitting .274 with 16 doubles, 15 homers and 62 RBIs. Garneau learned of his promotion Tuesday night when the Albuquerque team was on a bus going from Memphis to Nashville. Manager Glenallen Hill announced over the loudspeaker that Garneau was called up to the big leagues.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa pitched six scoreless innings against Washington, allowing four hits with a season-high-tying six walks (one intentional) and six strikeouts. He threw a season-high 110 pitches. De La Rosa also walked six on May 10 against the Dodgers. He has pitched six or more innings without allowing a run three times this season, but Wednesday was the first time he did so at Coors Field. In his past 17 starts since May 16, De La Rosa is 7-3 with a 3.69 ERA.

RF Carlos Gonzalez started and went 0-for-3 Wednesday after leaving Tuesday night’s game with right knee inflammation following the fifth inning. Gonzalez said he stopped hard on his right knee in the fourth inning Tuesday to play a ball off an angle in the right field wall and tweaked his knee.

C Michael McKenry went on the 60-day DL with a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee, and he will undergo season-ending surgery Monday.

RHP Tyler Chatwood threw 20 pitches to hitters (Justin Morneau, Daniel Descalso and Brandon Barnes) in his second simulated game Wednesday and said he felt really good. Trainer Keith Dugger said, “It went great.” Chatwood is recovering from his second Tommy John surgery, which was performed July 24, 2014. Chatwood is scheduled to throw 25 pitches to hitters Sunday in his third simulated game, then will move up to 30 pitches that will be split into two 15-pitch segments separated by a brief rest to simulate a break between innings.