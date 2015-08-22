Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

C Dustin Garneau made his major league debut and became the fourth player to do so with the Rockies this season. The others are RHPs Jon Gray and Scott Oberg and LHP Ken Roberts. Garneau said his mother, father, grandmother, uncle and brother came in from San Pedro, Calif., for the game. On his first at-bat in the second, Garneau turned on a 95 mph fastball from Max Scherzer with the count 0-2 and lined a double to left for a double.

RHP John Axford, who was returned to the closer’s role on Monday, gave up a leadoff single in the ninth, followed by two strikeouts and a walk before he struck out Michael Taylor to end the game and earn his 17th save. It was Axford’s first save since July 10. He had blown his past four save opportunities.

RHP Chad Bettis (right elbow inflammation) rejoined the Rockies after throwing 67 pitches in five scoreless innings Thursday night for Triple-A Albuquerque in his second rehab start. The Rockies will decide whether he needs another rehab start to build up his pitch count or if is ready to return to their rotation.

1B Ben Paulsen shaved off his bushy beard after having what he called a “shaving accident” rather than anything having to do with superstition. Paulsen began growing the beard in spring training and said while trimming the left side of it, he took too much off and decided to remove it entirely. “Fresh look,” Paulsen said. “Makes me look a little younger, huh?” Manager Walt Weiss said, “There’s some wild life that lost a habitat when that thing came off.”