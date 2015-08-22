Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado hit his 30th home run, making him the second third baseman in Rockies history to reach that milestone in a season. Vinny Castilla did it six times, the last in 2004. Arenado became the youngest Rockies player to hit 30 homers in a season at 24 years, 127 days of age. Carlos Gonzalez was 24 years, 319 days when he reached the 30-homer plateau in 2010.

RHP Chad Bettis rejoined the Rockies after throwing 67 pitches in five scoreless innings Thursday night for Triple-A Albuquerque in his second rehab start. The Rockies will decide whether he needs another rehab start to build up his pitch count or if he is ready to return to their rotation. He threw 61 pitches in his first rehab start Aug. 15 for Double-A New Britain. Bettis is 5-4 with a 4.88 ERA in 13 starts for the Rockies.

RHP Jon Gray lasted just 1 2/3 innings against the New York Mets and threw 45 pitches, 24 strikes, while yielding seven runs on eight hits and one walk. After giving up one run in the first, Gray was pounded in the second when he allowed six hits, including a grand slam by Yoenis Cespedes that put the Mets ahead 7-1. Gray’s rough outing caused his ERA to rise from 2.70 to 5.94. He retired just five of the 15 batters he faced.

C Nick Hundley hit his fifth triple of the season to tie the game at 8 in the fifth inning. Hundley tied his season high for three-baggers. He hit five triples in 281 at-bats in 2011 while with San Diego. Hundley entered this season with 11 career triples in 1,803 at-bats. His five triples this season have come in 325 at-bats, and four of them were hit at Coors Field.