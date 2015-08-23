Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Chad Bettis (right elbow inflammation) will make a start for the Rockies on his next turn through the rotation, possibly Tuesday. Bettis, who has been on the disabled list since July 19, made his second rehab start Thursday and threw five scoreless innings and 67 pitches for Triple-A Albuquerque. Manager Walt Weiss said Bettis, who is 5-4 with a 4.88 ERA in 13 starts for the Rockies, will not make a rehab start but did not specify exactly when Bettis will start for Colorado. Weiss said the Rockies are contemplating whether to go to a six-man rotation. “For the month of September we discussed that,” Weiss said.

LHP Chris Rusin, who threw a complete-game shutout in his last start Sunday at Coors Field, gave up a career-high 11 runs, all earned, on a career-high 12 hits in a loss to the Mets on Saturday. It was the fifth time in franchise history a Rockies starter has allowed 11 earned runs or more and the first time since Jeff Fassero yielded 11 earned runs Aug. 8, 2004, at Cincinnati. Rusin gave up eight doubles, the most by a Rockies pitcher in franchise history. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Rusin is just the second pitcher in the past 70 years to allow at least 11 earned runs in a start immediately after a complete-game shutdown. Pat Hentgen did it with Toronto in 1997.

RHP Tommy Kahnle entered Saturday having been scored upon in his past four outings, going 0-1 with a 30.00 ERA (3 innings, 10 earned runs) in those games while allowing nine hits, five walks, one intentional with two strikeouts. “I think (being) tired could be a factor,” manager Walt Weiss said. “I think some of it could be a bit mechanical. Fastball command is the key for him; it’s gotten away from him. The changeup obviously is a great pitch for him, but you’ve got to be able to pitch off your fastball and that’s been a challenge for him.” Kahnle pitched a scoreless ninth Saturday, striking out Michael Cuddyer after giving up a two-out double to Juan Uribe.

RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Friday and is scheduled to throw 45 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday at Atlanta before the Rockies-Braves game. Kendrick has been on the 15-day disabled list since Aug. 1. In 21 starts for the Rockies, Kendrick is 4-12 with a 6.43 ERA. He has allowed 26 home runs in 113 1/3 innings.

C Nick Hundley was removed from Saturday’s game after the fifth inning.

RHP Tyler Chatwood will throw 25 pitches Sunday in his third simulated game as he continues to come back from his second Tommy John surgery on July 24, 2014. Chatwood threw 15 and then 20 pitches to hitters in his first two simulated games. After Sunday’s effort, the pitch count will increase in his next simulated game and Chatwood will break it up by resting as he would between innings before going back to finish facing hitters.