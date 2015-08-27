Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Yohan Flande (3-1, 3.94) has found his niche as a member of the starting rotation. In five starts, he’s 2-0 with a 3.90 ERA. He has made three starts since Aug. 9 and beat Washington’s Max Scherzer in his last start. This will be his first start against Atlanta, the organization that signed him and for whom he pitched from 2010-13.

OF Charlie Blackmon extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a first-inning single. Blackmon was dropped into the No. 3 hole for the first time as a major leaguer. He went 1-for-5 and left four runners on base. He also made a nice sliding catch in center field.

2B DJ LeMahieu went 3-for-4 and matched his season-high with three RBIs. He scored a run and had a sacrifice fly. It was his third three-RBI game of the season. LeMahieu had been just 4-for-27 (.148) over his previous seven games.

RHP Chad Bettis (6-4, 4.69) pitched five innings and allowed one run, five hits and two walks while striking out four in his first start since July 19. Bettis also picked up his first career base hit. He has beaten the Braves twice this season.

OF Brandon Barnes was scratched from the lineup just prior to game time on Tuesday with a stomach illness. Barnes entered the game as a replacement for Gonzalez on Monday. Barnes was 1-for-2 with an RBI on Monday.

OF Carlos Gonzalez was held out of the lineup with a sore right knee.

RF Carlos Gonzalez was back in the starting lineup Wednesday. He did not play Tuesday after leaving the Monday game early with soreness in his right knee.