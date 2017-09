LHP Jason Gurka had his contract selected by Colorado from Triple-A Albuquerque. Gurka posted a 2.86 ERA over 63 innings between Albuquerque and Double-A New Britain this season.

CF Charlie Blackmon was out of the starting lineup with an extra day off after Colorado’s off-day Thursday. Blackmon played in each of Colorado’s 37 games since the All-Star Break.

LHP Tommy Kahnle was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday. Also, the Rockies designated LHP Kenny Roberts for assignment.