FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 30, 2015 / 2:55 AM / 2 years ago

Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Jason Gurka had his contract selected by Colorado from Triple-A Albuquerque. Gurka posted a 2.86 ERA over 63 innings between Albuquerque and Double-A New Britain this season.

LHP Jason Gurka was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque prior to Friday’s game. The 27-year-old left-hander makes his first appearance on a major league roster. He posted a 2.86 ERA over 63 innings between stops at Albuquerque and Double-A New Britain in 2015.

CF Charlie Blackmon was out of the starting lineup with an extra day off after Colorado’s off-day Thursday. Blackmon played in each of Colorado’s 37 games since the All-Star Break.

LHP Tommy Kahnle was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday. Also, the Rockies designated LHP Kenny Roberts for assignment.

RHP Tommy Kahnle was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque to make room for Gurka on the roster. Kahnle went 0-1 with a 4.86 ERA in 33 1-3 innings for Colorado in 2015.

LHP Kenny Roberts was also designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. Roberts debuted for Colorado May 9 and went 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA over nine appearances for the Rockies.

RF Carlos Gonzalez went 1-for-4 and hit his 31st home run of the season Friday. Gonzalez leads the majors with 18 home runs since the All-Star Break and has hit at least 30 home runs for the second time in his career after he hit a career-high 34 in 2010.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.