Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Jason Gurka was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque prior to Friday’s game. The 27-year-old left-hander makes his first appearance on a major league roster. He posted a 2.86 ERA over 63 innings between stops at Albuquerque and Double-A New Britain in 2015.

CF Charlie Blackmon was out of the starting lineup with an extra day off after Colorado’s off-day Thursday. Blackmon played in each of Colorado’s 37 games since the All-Star Break.

RHP Tommy Kahnle was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque to make room for Gurka on the roster. Kahnle went 0-1 with a 4.86 ERA in 33 1-3 innings for Colorado in 2015.

LHP Kenny Roberts was also designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. Roberts debuted for Colorado May 9 and went 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA over nine appearances for the Rockies.

RF Carlos Gonzalez went 1-for-4 and hit his 31st home run of the season Friday. Gonzalez leads the majors with 18 home runs since the All-Star Break and has hit at least 30 home runs for the second time in his career after he hit a career-high 34 in 2010.