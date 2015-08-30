FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch
August 30, 2015

Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

1B Justin Morneau (neck) played five innings at first base with Double-A New Britain and was scheduled to play again Saturday as the designated hitter. He remains on track to be re-evaluated by the team next week after his rehab outing went well.

LHP Boone Logan (elbow) threw a simulated game and is getting closer to a return, manager Walt Weiss said. Logan was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 14 with left elbow inflammation.

RHP Kyle Kendrick (shoulder) is scheduled to start one of Colorado’s games in a doubleheader Sept. 1 against Arizona. Kendrick has been on the disabled list since Aug. 1 with right shoulder inflammation.

C Nick Hundley went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer Saturday. Hundley’s 10th home run of the season was his first since Aug. 4 and broke a 15-game streak without a homer. Hundley entered Saturday’s game against the Pirates in a bit of a slump, batting .188 (3-for-16) in his last five games.

