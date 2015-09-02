Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Miguel Castro, recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque, took the loss in the opener of the doubleheader Tuesday, allowing four runs in 1 1/3 innings. Castro made his Rockies debut after they acquired him from the Blue Jays in the six-player deal that sent SS Troy Tulowitzki to Toronto on July 27.

CF Charlie Blackmon finished a home run shy of the cycle as he went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a walk and a run. Blackmon also stole his 36th base. He has hit safely in 10 straight games at Coors Field, going 16-for-38 (.421) with four doubles, one triple, one homer, two RBIs and four stolen bases in that stretch.

RHP Simon Castro retired the six batters he faced and earned his second win in three appearances since the Rockies promoted him from Triple-A Albuquerque on Aug. 23. In his three games, Castro has allowed two hits in five innings with two walks, three strikeouts and one hit batter. Opponents are 2-for-15 (.133) against Castro.

2B DJ LeMahieu went 3-for-5 with a double. The double was his 20th of the season, one short of tying his career high set in 2013. He also stole his 20th base, the first time he reached that plateau. LeMahieu’s previous career-high was 18 stolen bases in 2013. LeMahieu was hitting .320 on Aug. 15 but had gone 9-for-45 to drop to .309 -- the lowest his average had been since it was .309 on July 10 -- before his three-hit game raised his average to .312.

LF Corey Dickerson, who is recovering from two non-displaced right rib fractures, said he is close to being able to play. Manager Walt Weiss, exercising caution, was less certain.

1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms/cervical strain) played in his third rehab game at Double-A New Britain and went 2-for-4 with two runs. He is expected to play two more games with New Britain before returning to the Rockies on Thursday and being re-evaluated. Morneau, 34, has not played for the Rockies since May 13, but there is no guarantee he will be activated if he gets medical clearance. “I‘m not sure,” manager Walt Weiss said.

LHP Boone Logan was reinstated from the disabled list. He had been out since Aug. 12 due to left elbow inflammation.

RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) will be activated from the disabled list to start the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. It will be his first start for the Rockies since July 31. Kendrick threw 45 pitches in a simulated game on Tuesday at Atlanta. Asked about the number of pitches Kendrick will throw against the Diamondbacks, manager Walt Weiss said, “It’s going to be a shorter leash than it would normally be. No question about that. He’s not built up to go out there and throw seven or eight innings.” When it was suggested Kendrick would throw about 60-70 pitches Tuesday, Weiss said, “Yeah, you’re not far off.”

RHP Kyle Kendrick was reinstated from the disabled list, and he started the second game of the doubleheader against Arizona. He had been out since Aug. 1 due to right shoulder inflammation.