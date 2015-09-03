Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Miguel Castro, 20, was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque, and he took the loss in his Rockies debut. In the first game of the Tuesday doubleheader against Arizona, Castro gave up three hits and four runs in 1 1/3 innings, the telling blow being Phil Gosselin’s three-run homer in the seventh as the Diamondbacks won 6-4. The Rockies acquired Castro from Toronto on July 27 in the six-player trade that sent SS Troy Tulowitkzi to the Blue Jays. In 11 appearances at Albuquerque, Castro was 2-0 with a 1.32 ERA with 10 strikeouts and seven walks in 13 2/3 innings. He made his major league debut on Opening Day this year with the Blue Jays. In 13 games with the Blue Jays, Castro went 0-2 with a 4.38 ERA. He had six walks and 12 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings.

LHP Rex Brothers, 27, began his second stint with the Rockies this season and retired the side in order on three ground balls in the eighth in the first game of a doubleheader against Arizona. He was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque, where he went 5-2 with three saves and a 4.46 ERA in 45 games. He had 61 strikeouts and 44 walks in 42 1/3 innings. The Rockies recalled Brothers on July 11 and optioned him to Albuquerque on July 24. He made three appearances in that span and had a 6.75 ERA while allowing four hits and four walks with one strikeout in 2 2/3 innings.

INF Cristhian Adames, 24, was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and began his second stint with the Rockies this season. He singled in a pinch-hitting appearance in the first game of the doubleheader and started the second game and went 1-for-3 with a double and a hit-by-pitch. The Rockies recalled Adames on July 28 and optioned him back to Albuquerque the next day. In 116 games with Albuquerque this season, Adames hit .311 (144-for-463) with 20 doubles, three triples, 11 homers, 51 RBIs and 62 runs. Adames appeared in 14 games with the Rockies last year and went 1-for-15 (.067).

LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) was reinstated from the disabled list after missing 19 days. Logan took the mound to begin the ninth inning of the second game of the doubleheader Tuesday, and he retired Arizona LF Ender Inciarte, the only batter he faced. In 49 games, Logan is 0-2 with a 4.70 ERA. He has issued 16 walks and struck out 38 in 30 2/3 innings.

RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) was reinstated from the disabled list and started the second game of the doubleheader against Arizona. He was placed on the disabled list Aug. 1 with a record of 4-12 and a 6.43 ERA in 21 starts. Having thrown 45 pitches in a simulated game one week ago, Kendrick was on a 70-75 pitch limit Tuesday. He allowed just one run, on a Paul Goldschmidt homer in the first inning. Overall, he gave up three hits in four innings with two walks and two strikeouts, leaving after 72 pitches, including 41 strikes.

1B Wilin Rosario, 26, was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and began his third stint with the Rockies. It could turn out to be his final month with the club with which he began his career in the Dominican Summer League in 2006. Rosario started and went 0-for-3 and made an error in the first game of the doubleheader, which the Rockies lost 6-4 to the Diamondbacks. He did not play in the Rockies’ 5-3 loss in the second game.