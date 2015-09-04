Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Chris Rusin threw a complete game, holding the Giants to six hits and three runs with one walk and five strikeouts. He threw 103 pitches, 69 strikeouts. It was the second complete game in four starts -- and the second of his career -- for Rusin, who shut out the Padres on five hits at Coors Field on Aug. 16. He is the first Rockies pitcher to throw two complete games in a season since Ubaldo Jimenez and Jhoulys Chacin both threw two in 2011 and the first Rockies pitcher to throw two complete games at Coors Field in one season since Aaron Cook in 2008.

LF Corey Dickerson, who is recovering from non-displaced fractures in two right ribs he suffered July 30 -- as well as ongoing plantar faciitis in his left foot -- made his first rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Albuquerque. Dickerson went 1-for-4 as the designated hitter, a role he was scheduled for Thursday. Barring any setbacks, Dickerson will play the field in a weekend series at Sacramento and could be activated as soon as Monday when the Rockies begin a series at San Diego. In 43 games with the Rockies, Dickerson is hitting .315 (46-for-146) with five homers and 18 RBIs.

RHP David Hale, who returned to the Rockies on Wednesday, was officially recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and began his fourth stint with the Rockies this season. The Rockies now have 14 relievers in their bullpen. In 11 games, 10 starts, with the Rockies, Hale is 3-5 with a 6.15 ERA. He was a candidate to make the Opening Day rotation but suffered a left oblique strain and began the season on the disabled list. On April 27, Hale was reinstated from the disabled list and optioned to Albuquerque. The Rockies added him to the roster as the 26th man for a May 23 start he made in the second game of a doubleheader and returned him to Albuquerque. He was again added to the roster as the 26th man for June 2 start in a doubleheader and sent back to Albuquerque after the game. He was recalled from Albuquerque on June 8 and ended up on the disabled list July 10 with a left groin strain. Hale was reinstated from the disabled list Aug. 18 and optioned to Albuquerque on Aug. 24.

LF Carlos Gonzalez hit two two-run homers and a double while going 4-for-5 with four RBIs. He hit two homers, including a grand slam, and had seven RBIs on Wednesday. Gonzalez has hit multiple homers in consecutive games twice this season. He hit two on July 26 against Cincinnati and two on July 27 at Chicago. The last Rockies player to hit two homers in back-to-back games was Vinny Castilla on July 7-8, 1995, against Montreal. Gonzalez is the first Rockies player to accomplish the feat twice in the same season. He tied franchise records for the most home runs (4) and RBI (11) in consecutive games. Gonzalez struck out in the sixth after five consecutive at-bats with an extra-base hit, one short of the franchise record set by Larry Walker in 1996. And according to the Elias Sports Bureau, Gonzalez is the first player to have two sets of back-to-back multiple homer games in the same season since Jason Giambi in 2005 with the New York Yankees.

RHP Tyler Chatwood took a significant step Wednesday in his return from a second Tommy John surgery on July 24, 2014, but will not pitch for the Colorado Rockies this season. In a two-inning start for high Class A Modesto, Chatwood threw 42 pitches, 23 strikes, and 25 of those pitches were in the first inning. He yielded three hits and a run with two walks and one strikeout. “All reports said the ball was coming out really well,” manager Walt Weiss said. Chatwood is scheduled to throw about 45 pitches Monday for Modesto when it concludes its season at Stockton.