Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

INF Rafael Ynoa was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and started his third stint with the Rockies this season. He began the season with the Rockies and was optioned to Albuquerque on May 14 and recalled two days later. Ynoa, 28, was then optioned to Albuquerque on July 2. At Albuquerque, Ynoa hit .286 (64-for-224) in 56 games with 12 doubles, four triples, one home run, 11 RBI and 29 runs scored. In 52 games with the Rockies, Ynoa is hitting .225 (20-for-89) with four doubles, five RBI and 10 runs scored.

OF/1B Matt McBride, 30, was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for 1B Justin Morneau, who was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list. The Rockies selected McBride’s contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Aug. 12. In 20 games with the Rockies, including nine starts, McBride hit .167 (7-for-42). At Albuquerque this season, McBride hit .328 (101-for-308) with 30 doubles, 12 homers and 49 RBI in 78 games. McBride was the last of the four players acquired July 30, 2011, from Cleveland for pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez still in the Rockies’ organization. Manager Walt Weiss said of the roster move, “It’s real unfortunate. Matty McBride’s as professional as anybody I’ve dealt with here in my three years. He’s a guy that does everything you ask and then some. Those are bad days for a manager...He’s a gem.”

3B Nolan Arenado went 3-for-4 with a home run, his 35th of the season, and became the third player in franchise history to homer in five consecutive games. The other were Dante Bichette from Aug. 1-5, 1995, and Larry Walker from June 18-23, 1999. Arenado has hit .457 (16-for-35) during an eight-game hitting streak that includes three doubles, five homers and 11 RBI. He is the third player in the majors to homer in five straight games this season, joining Seattle’s Nelson Cruz, who did it twice, and Joc Pederson of the Dodgers.

LHP Chris Rusin has proved to be a valuable addition. The Rockies claimed him off waivers from the Cubs in the final week of the 2014 season, and Rusin began the season at Triple-A Albuquerque before making his Rockies debut May 26. In 19 games, 17 starts, for the Rockies, Rusin is 5-7 with a 4.78 ERA that is skewed by a horrid outing recently against the Mets. He has thrown Colorado’s only two nine-inning complete games this season, both coming in his past four starts. He shut out the Padres on five hits Aug. 16 and gave up six hits in an 11-3 win Thursday over the Giants. After his win over the Padres, Rusin had his misstep against the Mets, giving up 11 runs in two innings, which elevated his ERA from 3.99 to 4.97. Manager Walt Weiss said of Rusin, who turns 29 next month, “He has a knack for keeping the ball off the barrel. He cuts the ball in (on right-handed hitters). He can two-seam it to the bottom of the zone. He’s got a good changeup. He messes with the hitter’s timing when he alters his delivery. He’s doing a lot of things out there to create an advantage for himself.”

1B Justin Morneau (concussion) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Friday. He returned to the Rockies lineup first time since May 13. Morneau singled on his first at-bat and went 1-for-4 in the Rockies’ 2-1 win over the Giants. “It’s just good to see him back out there,” manager Walt Weiss said. “The guy’s been through a lot in his career. He didn’t miss a beat. Put together some good at-bats. He leads in the dugout. He’s had quite an impact on us.”

RF Carlos Gonzalez homered for the third consecutive game and has hit five homers in that span, tying a franchise record. Troy Tulowitzki and Larry Walker each did it twice. Gonzalez has hit 23 home runs since the All-Star break, tied for the fourth-most in franchise history and the most since Todd Helton hit 23 homers after the break in 2001. The club record for most home runs after the All-Star break is 27 by Dante Bichette in 1995.